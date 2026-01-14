Bharath hands over TIDCO house allotment letters to beneficiaries

Kurnool: Reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to providing permanent housing to the urban poor, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath said that TIDCO houses are being handed over to beneficiaries only after ensuring the availability of essential infrastructure.

He was speaking after participating in a house distribution programme at the TIDCO housing complex near Jagannath Gattu on the outskirts of Kurnool city on Tuesday.

As part of the programme, the Minister distributed house allotment letters and mega keys to 95 beneficiaries.

He stated that arrangements for electricity and drinking water had already been completed at the housing colony and assured that additional civic facilities, including public transport services and police security, would be provided shortly.

The Minister also announced that another 500 TIDCO houses would be allotted in February as part of the government’s phased housing plan.

Highlighting the broader development prospects of the area, Bharath said the proximity of the Orvakal Industrial Park would generate significant employment and livelihood opportunities for residents of the TIDCO housing colony.

He added that a stadium was under construction opposite the housing complex and that the government was taking special steps to ensure the planned and comprehensive development of the locality. Beneficiaries were encouraged to occupy the houses at the earliest to help the area evolve into a fully functional residential neighbourhood.

The Minister credited Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary leadership for the renewed focus on housing and infrastructure development, while alleging that the TIDCO projects had been neglected by the previous government.

He reiterated that the government’s objective is to ensure a dignified standard of living for economically weaker sections through improved housing, robust infrastructure and sustainable employment opportunities.

Kurnool Municipal Commissioner Viswanath, Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, Municipal Superintending Engineer Ramana Murthy, TIDCO Superintending Engineer Shesha Sai and other officials attended the programme.