Bhavani Deeksha Viramana event draws thousands to Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

The Bhavani deeksha Viramana ceremony at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri hill in Vijayawada have entered their third day, attracting a large influx of devotees eager to fulfil their vows. The area is a vibrant tapestry of red, with countless devotees dressed in traditional attire, celebrating their spiritual commitments over the weekend.

The hill resounds with the jubilant chants of "Jai Durga, Jai Jai Durga," as Bhavani devotees make their way to Vijayawada for darshan—an opportunity to witness the deity. From early morning, crowds have been arriving, performing a circumambulation of the hill before queuing for the goddess's blessings.

Once they complete their darshan of Goddess Durga, the devotees descend to the foot of the hill to make their offerings. The temple authorities have made extensive arrangements to cater to the devotees' needs, including special counters for offering sacred bundles (Irumudulu), hair tonsuring facilities, shower baths at the ghats, dedicated laddu prasad counters, and three homa kundams (fire pits) for rituals.

The Bhavani Deeksha culmination ceremonies began on the 11th of this month and will continue until the 15th, with the offering of sacred bundles commencing alongside the consecration of the fire, marking a significant moment in this spiritual journey.