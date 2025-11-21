Bheemili witnesses unprecedented infra growth

Visakhapatnam: Bheemunipatnam constituency is bracing for major development as infrastructure works worth crores of rupees have not just picked up pace but also are getting completed in a time-bound manner. The segment is playing a crucial role in making Visakhapatnam as the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh. Known for tourist spots, including Thotlakonda, Rushikonda and Erra Matti Dibbalu, Bheemunipatnam is also emerging as an IT hub. Rushikonda beach in Bheemili is popular for its Blue Flag certification and adventurous sports zone.

It is in the same constituency, the ancient Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and Sree Padmanabha Swamy shrine are located. One of the campuses of Google's largest data centre will be set up in Bheemili segment. The World Trade Centre too is coming up in the constituency. Following the significant developments, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh are paying special attention to the development of Bheemunipatnam.

For the past 15 days, the constituency witnessed development works worth Rs.25 crore. Bheemunipatnam constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has been initiating a host of development works, inaugurating a few of them, while laying the foundation stone for few others.

Proposals are made to lay new roads, drains, bridges, etc., In order to ensure the segment has sufficient water facility, efforts are taken to increase the groundwater levels by rejuvenating the ponds with the support of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority and NGOs.

Meanwhile, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is paying special focus on providing basic infrastructure in the segment. With extensive infrastructure development in place, Bheemili is all set to become a model constituency in the days to come.