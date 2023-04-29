Bhimavaram: 2 SRKR students get placement with `6.5 lakh package

Bhimavaram : Two Computer Science engineering students of SRKR Engineering College here secured placements after they were shortlisted among 1.1 lakh students, in NeuralHack Season-6 organised by software firm, Virtusa.

Giving the details to the media here on Friday, College Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju informed that students - Rangula Shravya and Gajjala Venkatesh - participated in NeuralHack Season-6 and the duo were among the 100 students, who were shortlisted. Both secured placements with an annual package of Rs 6.5 lakh.

College secretary and correspondent SRK Nishanth Varma congratulated the students for their achievement. He exhorted the students to be ready to face competitions at national level at the same time preparing for campus recruitment.

Shravya and Venkatesh said that they would be offered bonds worth Rs 50,000 soon after joining in the jobs. Computer Science and Engineering head Dr V Chandrasekhar and training and placement cell dean Dr KR Satyanarayana also congratulated the students.