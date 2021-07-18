Bhimavaram: Engineering student designs cheap subways

Bhimavaram: Civil Engineering student Bh Phanindra of SRKR Engineering College has designed a cost-effective subway which could be built in five hours.

Guided by his mentor Prof Dr KM Ganesh, Phanindra prepared a blueprint for the subway and revealed the details of his design to the media here on Sunday.

Phanindra, who had conducted a detailed survey in the town of Bhimavaram, said that the road between Prakasam Chowk and Hindu crematorium passes through a railway level crossing. If an underpass subway at a cost of Rs 30 lakh was built there, the traffic would reach the bypass road without any hindrance.

The student collected earth samples from the area and tested in the geotechnical lab in the college which revealed that the earth has high contacting capacity which is favourable for constructing a subway. Moreover, the subway would pave way for another connecting road to the town, he pointed out.

Phanindra also suggested two more subways at Narasimhapuram Choultry and Garagaparru road keeping in view of the increasing traffic in the town. He had even prepared geographical maps for them and suggested modernisation of existing subways in the town.

The doubling work on the Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Nidadavole would be completed in a year which would cause increased train traffic on the railroad which passes through the town.

Phanindra said that the subways are cost-effective and cheaper than the road over bridges. He expressed readiness to provide technical advice for the subways.

Phanindra prepared the survey as part of his final year project work. Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju and others complemented the student for the project.