Bhimavaram: Palabhishekam to the portrait of Council Chairman performed

Bhimavaram: Supporters of TDP performed Palabhishekam to the portrait of Legislative Council Chairman Md Sharif here on Thursday, hailing his decision to send decentralisation and CRDA repeal bills to select committee.



A group of TDP supporters waving black flags took out a rally from the party office to Prakasam Chowk where they staged a dharna. Speaking on the occasion, agriculture market committee former chairman K Nageswararao said the Council Chairman had taught a fitting lesson to the ruling party which undermined the large scale protests by the Opposition against decentralisation by three capitals. Party district leader M Prasad demanded that the government take action against the ministers and the members of the Council who abused and threatened the Council Chairman Md Sharif.