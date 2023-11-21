Bhimavaram: PhD for research on impact of stress on IT staff

Bhimavaram: Neelima Kalidindi, working as assistant professor in Department of English and Foreign Languages at SRKR Engineering College here, was awarded PhD from Andhra University, informed College Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju here on Monday.

College Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishant Varma felicitated Dr Neelima on behalf of the college management.

Dr Neelima said that she worked on ‘Organisational Stress and its Impact on Employee Performance’ (A Study with reference to select IT companies of Hyderabad), under the guidance of retired AU Research Director Prof Sandhya Sridevi and AU Joint Research Director Dr Ramana Murthy.

She observed that IT employees are undergoing a lot of stress when compared to those working in other sectors. So, an attempt was made to identify which organisational factors are leading and how much impact is there on employee’s performance.

College Director Dr M Jagapati Raju, English and Foreign Languages department head Dr Bh VN Lakshmi and Mathematics and Humanities department head Dr D Venkatapati Raju congratulated Dr Neelima.