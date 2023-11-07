Bhimavaram: Spell Bee-2023 competition held

Bhimavaram: Students should participate in various competitions to improve their knowledge, stated SRKR Engineering College Director Dr M Jagapati Raju.



The departments of Computer Science and Design and English of SRKR Engineering College jointly organised Spell Bee-2023 competition to test English language of the students. The Computer Science department had even developed software for the Spell Bee competitions. The winners in the competitions were presented prizes at the Technology Centre in the college on Monday.

Dr Jagapati Raju complimented Computer Science department Head Dr M Suresh Babu for developing a software for the competitions. He hoped that such competitions would be conducted in all the colleges.

College Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju exhorted the students to improve their prowess in English which would help them to study abroad.

Technology Centre head Dr N Gopalkrishna Murthy, English department assistant professor Dr Ch Rupa Jhansi Rani, Hari and others were present.