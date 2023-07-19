Bhimavaram: SRKR College organises graduation programme

Bhimavaram: Telangana State Mission Bhagiratha Chief Engineer, Director of Telangana State Drinking Water supply corporation Ltd and SRKR Engineering College Alumni J Madhu Babu said that Mission Bhagiratha is a role model in the country which was built in the Telangana state.

Addressing the graduation programme organised by the SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram on Tuesday, he said that the mission Bhagiratha have been completed within three years, apart from this, construction of two lakh kilometer pipeline has also been completed and added that it was a record in the country.

Every day, five million litres water is supplied to rural areas through the project. College Secretary and correspondent SRK Nisant Varma said that their college strength is alumni and they are role models to present students.

College principal M Jagapati Raju said that the alumni of college “SRKR Engineering College Alumni Association of North America (SAANA) held in New Jersey on May 27 in USA decided to construct auditorium in the campus with their funds.

Later, the chief guest J Madhubabu distributed the certificates to students.

College Honorary Chairman P Krishnam Raju, Vice Presidents G Ramaraju, SV Ranga Raju and others present.