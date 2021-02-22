Bhimavaram: Young engineers told to solve rural problems

Bhimavaram: Roorke IIT senior Professor Dr Indradeep Singh stressed on the need for young engineers to observe rural issues and come up with good products for the development of rural India.

Addressing the webinar on 'Strategic methods for product development' under faculty development programme (FDP) at SRKR Engineering College here organised by the mechanical engineering department on Monday, he said that every engineering student must work hard to learn the subject and later they should think what they can do for society.

College principal Dr M Jagapati Raju said that research projects worth Rs10 crore, undertaken in the college with funding from AICTE, DST and other Central government agencies, are completed. Nearly 22 FDPs or STTPs were successfully conducted during the pandemic situation.

Former Indian ambassador and college director K Jeevasagar said that faculty must create research orientation in the minds of young engineers. Upgradation of skills is the need of the hour for everyone in the competitive world, he added.

Mechanical Engineering head Dr K Brahmaraju said that product development depends upon customer requirement as well as with the latest designs.

Programme coordinator Dr A Balakrishna said that AICTE sponsored the FDP programme. In the present market trends innovative tools are also needed for the upgradation of product development.

College secretary and correspondent SagiVithalRanga Raju, college CEO SRK Nisant Varma, programme organisers Dr P Ramamurthy Raju and Dr S Rajesh and others participated.