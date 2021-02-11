Bhimavaram: Young Geotechnical Engineer Award for SRKR faculty

Bhimavaram: Assistant professor T Vamsi Nag Raju of Civil Engineering department of SRKR Engineering College bagged the prestigious national-level Young Geotechnical Engineer award, said Dr M Jagapati Raju, principal of the college. He told the media here on Wednesday that Indian Geotechnical Society confers the award to young engineers every two years in recognition of their research in geotechnology.



He said that Vamsi Naga Raju presented his research paper during the Geotechnical Society's national-level virtual conference organised by Andhra University on December 18 and 19 last year. Vamsi Naga Raju was selected at national level for his presentation and sent him a silver plaque to the college on Wednesday.

Vamsi Naga Raju said that he presented in his paper that buildings could be constructed with low height pillars saving time and money. He said that he had already presented sixty research papers at various international conferences. He thanked Triple E assistant professor Ch Durga Prasad, college management and the principal for extending him support and guidance for his research.