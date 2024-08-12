Bhogapuram airport works likely to be completed by June 2026

Bhogapuram(Vizianagaram): Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu said that the Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport which is under progress will be completed 6 months earlier than the targeted time.

He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naiduis committed towards progress and prosperity of the State and he is keen on completing the Bhogapuram airport and another mega project Polavaram at the earliest. Rammohan Naidu said the airport will completely change the face of Vizianagaram district.

He said that the construction of the airport was scheduled to be completed by December 2026 but the present progress indicates that the project will be completed 6 months earlier than the targeted time.

There is a proposal to build some more airports at Kuppam, Dagadarthi and others.

On Sunday, Rammohan Naidu visited the airport project site along with Ministers Kondapalli Srinivas and G Sandhya Rani, MP, MLAs and reviewed the progress of the works with GMR and L & T delegates.

He said that earth works, ATC tower, main terminal building, runway, sub-station and water treatment works are being executed in a rapid manner and they will be completed as per the stipulated time fixed by the State government.

The Minister further said, “We came to know that the national highway which connects the Bhogapuram airport has to be developed based on the current movement of the vehicular traffic and we are discussing with national highway authorities and will change as per the requirement.”

The Bhogapuram airport will accelerate the development of the region and it will provide huge number of jobs and increase the financial activity, he said.

He said that the civil aviation sector was witnessing a growth rate of 16 % every year and the Indian government has acknowledged the importance of the sector and introduced UDAN a regional connectivity scheme across the nation.

The Centre is taking up the construction of Navi Mumbai and Noida airports to reduce the rush at Mumbai and Delhi airports. This will ensure better facilities to the travelling public, he said.

Referring to AP, the Civil Aviation Minister said, “We have a long coastline and the seaports like Mulapeta and airports like Bhogapuram and others will change the face of the State and they will ensure progress and prosperity.

We have demand from the people of Telangana to construct airports at Warangal, Ramagundam and Adilabad and they are under consideration.”

Speaking on railway zone at Visakhapatnam, he said that the previous government ignored the issue and didn’t allot land to set up the railway zone but the present NDA government in the State considered it as a priority issue and allotted 52.5 acres of land in Visakhapatnam.