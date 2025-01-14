Bhogi bonfire at Durga temple

Vijayawada: Bhogi, the first day of the three-day Sankranti festivities, was celebrated with gaiety and traditional note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam here on Monday.

In-Charge Executive Officer (EO) of the Durga temple K Ramachandra Mohan inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the Bhogi Mantalu. The temple staff, priests and devotees joyfully participated in the Bhogi Mantalu event.

The Bhogi Mantalu is a significant ritual and symbolises the burning of old and unwanted wooden and waste items to welcome new beginnings. Traditional programmes like ‘Gangireddula play,’ ‘Haridasulu’ and others were arranged near the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam.

On the occasion of Pournami, he inaugurated the ‘Indrakeeladri Giri Pradakshina’ near the Durga temple. The Vedic Committee Members and priests performed special rituals.

The temple administration will organize spiritual and cultural programmes for two more days on Tuesday and Wednesday to mark Sankranthi and Kanuma respectively.