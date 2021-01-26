Bhuma Akhila Priya returns home to a rousing reception

Kurnool: Former tourism minister Bhuma Akhila Priya who was released on bail in a kidnap case in Hyderabad on Saturday, returned to hometown Allagadda in the district on Monday. Her family members, well-wishers, TDP party activists, leaders and people in large numbers extended a grand welcome to her.



After reaching the hometown, accompanied by family members she went to Bhuma Shoba ghat and paid tributes to her parents. Later, she returned to her residence and interacted with the supporters and party activists.

Akhila Priya was arrested on January 6 by Hyderabad police on the charges of kidnapping K Praveen Rao and his two brothers allegedly over a multi-crore land dispute. She was made the prime accused in the case in which her husband Bhargav Ram is also an accused. Akhila Priya.

On learning of her arrival, TDP cadres, supporters and people gathered in large numbers at her house and gave a warm welcome her. The former minister was overwhelmed by the love and affection shown on her by the people of Allagadda.