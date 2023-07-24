Bhumana asks TCC to take up more service-oriented activities

Tirupati: The newly elected office-bearers of Tirupati Chamber of Commerce (TCC) took charge at a colorful function held here on Sunday.

Leaders of various parties including City MLA and YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, former MLA and TDP senior leader M Sugunamma, Jana Sena district unit president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, CPI National Secretary K Narayana, BJP state executive member B Chandra Reddy and CPM district secretary V Nagaraj took part in the meeting.

The leaders assured their support to the association and added that they were ready to sort out any problem of traders and business community in Tirupati.

Stating that the city is witnessing a rapid growth thanks to ever increasing pilgrim flow, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy urged the TCC to take up more and more service activities to public and for the pilgrims who were responsible for flourishing trade and commerce in the city.

He recalled the services rendered by the traders under the banner of TCC to the people in the city during the most difficult Covid pandemic period and wanted them to take part in the further development of the society.

CPI senior leader K Narayana said the traders were playing a crucial role in the city development and wanted them along with their business to take up service-oriented activities for the benefit

of people.

The newly elected TCC office-bearers, who took charge in the presence of AP Chamber of Commerce state functionary Potluru Bhaskar Rao include Mohan Kumar Raju (President), K Vasudevan (Secretary), S Ayyappa (Treasurer)as treasurer. On this occasion, they said, “We protect the image of Tirupati city by providing services for the welfare of society including business community and service-oriented activities to general people.”

TTC past president Manjunath, members and representatives of various trades including Muthiketti Ravi, Madhu, Shyam, Chalamaiah, JV Krishnaiah, Mohan and others were present.