Bhumana condemns police case against former MLA

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader and party general secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy strongly condemned filing of a case against Srikalahasti former MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Bhumana said that police registered a case against Madhusudan Reddy on the charges of trying to attack government employees on duty, abusing and threatening them. But the charges levelled against the former MLA are false, he added.

Karunakar stated that three days ago, a team of municipal and revenue employees have demolished a private resort owned by the former MLA B Madhusudan Reddy near Swarnamukhi river, on the grounds that it was unauthorised construction. ‘Madhusudan prevented the demolition, informing them that the construction was not unauthorised and he has all the required permissions regarding the resort. However, the authorities ignored Reddy’s request and pulled down the building. After two days, police registered a case against Madhusudan Reddy for trying to attack authorities on duty.’

Bhumana alleged that this was only to cow down Madhusudan Reddy, who was active in exposing the NDA government’s failures and also led many agitations against the government atrocities. YSRCP leaders aren’t afraid of such false police cases and will not bow down to government pressures. He warned that they will not keep quiet and will build up public support against such pressure tactics.