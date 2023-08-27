Bhumana Karunakar Reddy denies allegations on him, he is not afraid of criticism

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has responded to the allegations made against him and made it clear that he is not afraid of criticism. In a media interaction, he addressed those who criticised him as an atheist and gave a strong response.



Highlighting his past contributions to TTD, he stated that 17 years ago, he served as the chairman and conducted mass marriages for 30,000 people through Kalyanamastu mad brought a rule not to wear sandals while walking in the streets of Tirumala temple. He said that he celebrated Annamayya's 600th birthday.

Bhumana said that he has worked towards the welfare of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Dalit villages and gave a reply to those who accuse him of being a Christian and an atheist. He expressed his determination to continue doing good deeds without fear of accusations and opined that he is not one to be deterred by such things.

In addition, EO Dharma Reddy mentioned that misinformation is being spread on social media to undermine the devotional beliefs of Tirumala temple. He announced that an exhibition will be organised within a month to showcase the development achieved by TTD over the past four years and the facilities created for devotees.