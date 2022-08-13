Bhumana releases book on 'Amarnath Yatra'

Tirupati: Spiritualism apart from providing mental solace and inner peace also helps unite people, said City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. He was speaking at a function held for the release of a bilingual book on Amarnath Yatra written by a senior journalist Palavali Ramachandra Reddy here on Friday. Speaking after releasing the book, Karunakar observed that the book provided first-hand information on the pilgrimage to the Hindu cave shrine located at a height of 3,888 meters in the Himalayan state of

Jammu and Kashmir, in a gripping but lucid manner. Congratulating the author Ramachandra Reddy for sharing his spiritual experience of Amarnath Yatra, he said it would surely spur many to visit our holy places, historically and archaeologically important, including those near our towns. Senior journalist and writer RM Umamaheshwar Rao, who reviewed the book, has appreciated the writer for presenting useful information about the Yatra based on his own experiences. Writer Ramachandra Reddy, sharing his experience of the risky Yatra, lauded the services of our army, paramilitary forces ensuring safe journey to scores of Yatris to complete their pilgrimage, the government, social service organisations, philanthropists providing

facilities to devotees and also the local Muslims. Prominent writers Raghava Sarma, Sailakumar, Sakam Nagaraju and Gajula Satyanarayana and P C Rayulu of Kasturba Gandhi Trust also spoke.