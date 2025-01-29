Bhumana slams CM Naidu for broken promises

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of betraying the trust of the state’s citizens. Addressing the media in Tirupati on Tuesday, Karunakar Reddy criticised Naidu’s inconsistent statements on his ‘Super Six’ promises, claiming that the Chief Minister had set unattainable conditions, such as achieving a 15 per cent growth rate, before implementing them.

Highlighting the unfulfilled promises made before the elections, Bhumana pointed out that Naidu had assured Rs 15,000 under ‘Thalli ki Vandanam’ scheme, Rs 20,000 financial aid for farmers, Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance and Rs 18,000 for women over 50 years of age. However, these assurances, he said, never materialised, with Naidu later citing financial constraints as an excuse.

The YSRCP leader also accused Naidu of misleading the public regarding State debt figures. He alleged that Naidu initially inflated claims to Rs 14 lakh crore, later reducing it to Rs 12 lakh crore, and eventually settling at Rs 10 lakh crore, in an attempt to discredit the previous government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Karunakar Reddy contrasted this with Jagan’s administration, which he claimed borrowed only Rs 2.3 lakh crore while prioritising welfare and development initiatives.

Bhumana cited failures in schemes like ‘Thalli ki Vandanam’ and ‘Annadata Sukhibhava,’ which he claimed became burdens rather than providing relief. He also condemned Naidu’s alleged exploitation of religious sentiments to serve his political interests.