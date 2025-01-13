Bhumana slams govt for tarnishing reputation of TTD

Tirupati : Former Chairman of TTD and YSR Congress Party’s Chittoor district president Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has levelled serious allegations against the TDP and its mismanagement during its tenure. He accused the TDP government of tarnishing the reputation and sanctity of the TTD and called for immediate corrective measures.

Reddy criticised the TDP for the tragic stampede under their watch, claiming that their inefficiency and negligence led to the loss of six lives and left over 60 people injured. “The sanctity of the Tirumala temple has been compromised under TDP’s administration,” he said, demanding accountability for the tragic incidents. He also raised questions about the unauthorised involvement of outsiders under the guise of software and artificial intelligence in TTD operations. He alleged that TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary played a major role in these irregularities, while unrelated officers like JEO M Gautami faced action. The YSRCP leader demanded the immediate transfer of the Additional EO and called for a probe into the activities of alleged benami groups operating within the TTD. “The misuse of Lord Venkateswara’s name for personal gains is unacceptable,” he stated firmly.