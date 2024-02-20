Bhumi Pooja held for three-storied Raja Gopuram at the Shri Chennakesava Anjaneya Swamy Devasthanam

The Bhumi Puja program for the construction of the three-storied Raja Gopuram at the Shri Chennakesava Anjaneya Swamy Devasthanam in Panyam Constituency, Orvakal Mandal Centre took place today. The project, which is being funded by CGF with a budget of Rs. 50,00,000 Lakhs, aims to enhance the architectural beauty of the temple.

The event was graced by the presence of the esteemed Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President, Shri. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, who attended as the chief guest and performed the Bhumi Puja ritual. The program was attended by numerous public representatives of Orvakal Mandal, members of the Devasthanam committee, and various YSR CP leaders from the Mandal.



The construction of the Raja Gopuram holds significant importance for the local community, as it will not only contribute to the aesthetic appeal of the temple but also serve as a symbol of religious and cultural heritage. The successful commencement of the Bhumi Puja program marks a significant milestone in the development of the Shri Chennakesava Anjaneya Swamy Devasthanam and is a testament to the dedication and commitment of all involved stakeholders.