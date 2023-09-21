Bhuvaneswari asks party cadres to be brave

Rajamahendravaram: TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari told the party cadres that Chandrababu Naidu, ‘who did nothing wrong’, will soon come out safely. Even though he is in jail, Chandrababu is concerned for the welfare of the party workers, she added.

On Wednesday, she spoke to Ahmed Basha, an activist, who came to Rajamahendravaram from Giddalur with half-cut hair, protesting Chandrababu’s arrest. She advised party leaders and activists to be brave.

Ahmed Basha said that he will go around the State with half-cut hair like this till Chandrababu Naidu releases from jail.

PCC ex-president Sake Sailajanath and film producer Ghattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao also met Bhuvaneswari and expressed their solidarity.

Sailajanath said that revenge and vendetta are reigning the State and the government is misusing public money by appointing private lawyers to win illegal cases. Ministers were accused of abandoning departmental matters and resorting to personal insults. He said that Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s fight on public

issues was sober. He criticised that there is no administration in the State now.

Ghattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration has become a platform for vendetta politics. He had seen administration of both YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Nara Chandrababu Naidu, but there was never this kind of vendetta political tendencies in their time. It is inappropriate to arrest Naidu without evidence. CID officials should act according to the law, and not at the dictates of political leaders, he opined and expressed his concern that such policies are not good for democracy.

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, party State executive secretary Adireddy Srinivas, former MLA Pendurthi Venkatesh, leader Koneru Vivek and others prayed Goddess Bala Tripura Sundari at Devi Chowk on Wednesday, wishing Naidu’s safe release from jail.

Later, Jana Sena Party district president Kandula Durgesh met Yanamala Ramakrishnudu at the residence of TDP leader Koneru Vivek in RV Nagar. They discussed the programmes undertaken with the coordination of the two parties. Former Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, former MLC Adireddy Apparao, JSP leaders A Satyanarayana, Y Srinu and former MPP Cherukuri Venkata Rama Rao

participated.