Bhuvaneswari condoles families of deceased party supporters
Nellore: As part of ongoing 'Nizam Gelavali' programme, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari visited the families of those who died of shock after the arrest of her husband in September last year in Udayagiri, and Nellore Rural mandals and condoled them on Thursday.
In Udayagiri, she went to the house of TDP activist Thatiparthi Sudhakar who died of cardiac arrest after Naidu’s arrest, and handed over Rs 3 lakh financial help to the bereaved family.
Later, she visited the home of Regala Venkaiah who died in a similar manner and condoled the family besides extending financial aid.
Udagagiri former MLA Bollineni Venkata Rama Rao, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Nellore Parliament in-charge Shaik Abdul Aziz and other party leaders accompanied her during her visit.