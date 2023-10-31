Bhuvaneswari tour buoys TDP cadres

Tirupati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s spouse Nara Bhuvaneswari’s Nijam Gelavali programme has filled the much needed enthusiasm among party activists in Tirupati district. She addressed three public meetings in Chandragiri, Tirupati and Srikalahasti constituencies on three days from October 25 to 27 besides consoling the bereaved families of party activists who died as they could not bear the arrest of their leader Naidu.

Since the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, party activists were completely demoralised and barring a few others took part in the relay fasts and other protest programmes in a lacklustre way. They were desperately looking for a morale boosting programme and are of the view that Naidu’s release from jail will only be a motivating factor. But, suddenly, the party has chalked out Nijam Gelavali programme and that too it was decided to launch it from Tirupati district.

Bhuvaneswari’s programmes broadly helped the party in two ways-while on one side, it achieved the expected target of garnering sympathy towards Naidu, by taking into the people that he was arrested without any evidence and clearly with political vendetta of the ruling party.

On the other hand, the programme also helped to recharge the party workers to plunge into poll mode as Bhuvaneswari has repeatedly said that Naidu was strong enough and will roar again after coming from jail against the atrocious YSRCP government towards the welfare of the people.

Though she came out to the people for the first time, the way Bhuvaneswari addressed the people has received applause and sometimes the people were so moved by her words. When she said that the four members of her family had to go in four directions after Naidu’s arrest, that she could visit Lord Venkateswara alone though she used to come with family members every time and Lokesh’s son Devansh was told that Naidu is at abroad, the people expressed their sympathies for Bhuvaneswari.

Saying that Naidu used to think of the party activists and the development of the state always, she called upon the people to end this atrocious governance by voting against it in the next elections. She could instil confidence among the party workers that Naidu will walk out of jail with clean hands soon.

And finally in a humanitarian gesture, she visited the families of party activists who lost their lives after Chandrababu’s arrest and extended a financial assistance of Rs.3 lakhs to each family. Several party leaders were of the view that she spoke in a more mature way criticising the government in a subtle way.