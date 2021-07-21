Biased appointments for nominated posts create rift among YSRCP leaders

Srikakulam: The recent appointment of the nominated posts is leading to rift among YSRCP leaders in the district as there was no balance maintained in selection of candidates from different castes.

The leaders from Kalinga, Velama, Fishermen, SistaKaranam, Padmasaliand other communities have received a raw deal inallotment of theposts.

In the district, out of 10 Assembly constituencies, four Assembly constituencies - Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkaliand Amudalavalasahas larger vote bank from Kalinga community. But only one post was allotted to this community. S Suvarna was appointed Zilla GrandhalayaSamstha (ZGS) chairperson as she belongstoAmudalavalasaAssembly constituency. Suvarna is not happy with the post as ZGS has no funds and power and the post was onlyfor protocol purpose.

The candidates for ItchapuramAssembly constituency were appointed for three posts – N Rama Rao appointed AP Green and Beautification Corporation chairperson, S Shyam PrasadReddyfor Society for Employment Generation and Enterprises DevelopmentCorporation chairperso nand S Suguna for District Co-operative MarketingSociety (DCMS) chairperson. Here Kalinga community was neglected which may lead to further ruffle among leaders.

Srikakulam MLA DharmanaPrasada Rao recommended 14 names but high command did not consider even a single name as he does not have reputation atthe high command.

The party officials are not happy with the attitudeof MLA because he was making lose comments against government andits schemes as he was denied minister post.

Aspirants from Tekkali, Palasa,Pathapatnam, Rajam and PalakondaAssembly constituencies are not happy as there is no representation from these constituencies.