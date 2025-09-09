Bid to grab temple lands alleged

Guntur: Former minister Velampalli Srinivas strongly condemned the coalition government for attempting to hand over Machilipatnam Godugupeta Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple lands worth Rs 400 crore under the guise of setting up exhibition grounds and a golf club. Addressing media at YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Monday, he said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has turned into a “land demon,” even targeting temple lands to benefit his associates with the support of TDP MP Kesineni Chinni. He recalled that the temple, once in disrepair, was revived under former CM YS Jagan, who allocated Rs 1.80 crore for its development. In contrast, the present government is conspiring to divert 40 acres of temple land-- 35 acres for exhibition grounds and 5 acres to Bharat Golfs Pvt Ltd for a golf club-- in violation of norms. The district collector himself wrote to the principal secretary recommending this transfer and immediately began levelling the land overnight with sand, gravel, and concrete, despite the lands already being leased to farmers until May 2026.

He revealed that this land grab plan was first drafted by TDP in 2017 when the temple was merged with the Vijayawada Durga temple, but YSRCP later restored it to the Endowments Department. Farmers like Borra Ravi and Abburi Srinivas Rao, who were cultivating the land,were being deprived overnight.