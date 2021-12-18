BIE extends last date for payment of IPE fee

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education has extended the last date for the payment of fee without penalty to all the candidates till December 23, according to BIE secretary MV Seshagiri Babu. In a statement, he said with the examination fee with a penalty of Rs 120 may be paid up to December 30, with a penalty of Rs 500 up to January 4 next year, with Rs 1000 penalty up to January 10, with Rs 2,000 penalty up to January 17, with a penalty of Rs 3,000 up to January 20. Last date for payment of fee with a penalty of Rs 5,000 is up to January 25 next year.

The BIE made it clear that the above mentioned dates are applicable to both general and vocational students and added that there will be no further extension of last date for the payment of fee.