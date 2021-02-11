Biennial polls to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on March 14

Amaravati: Biennial elections to four constituencies of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council will be held on March 14 and the result will be declared on March 17, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

The voting will be held between 8 am and 4 pm. The whole process is proposed to be completed before March 26.

The polls have been necessitated as the terms of two members of Andhra Council from Teachers' constituencies will expire on March 29. The two members who would retire are Ramu Surya Rao will retire from East-West Godavari constituency and AS Ramakrishna from Krishna-Guntur.

The notification for the elections will be issued on February 16. The last date for filing nominations is February 23, for scrutiny February 24, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations February 26. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect in the constituencies concerned, the Commission said.

Broad guidelines need to be followed during the election processes. Every person ought to wear face masks during every election-related activity at the entry of hall, room, or premises used for election purposes.

Norms pertaining to thermal scanning, sanitisers, social distancing, and others set by the Ministries of Home Affairs and Health will have to be adhered to.

"As far as practicable, large halls shall be identified and utilised to ensure social distance norm. An adequate number of vehicles shall be mobilised for the movement of polling and security personnel to ensure compliance with Covid-19 guidelines," the Commission said.

The Schedule

♥ Notification on February 16

♥ Last date for nominations February 23

♥ Scrutiny February 24

♥ Last date for withdrawal of nominations February 26

♥ Declaration of results March 17