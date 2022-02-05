Bifurcation of districts not made in 'scientific' manner: Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy

Kurnool: BJP Rayalaseema region development convener Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy on Friday announced awards to those who could find the whereabouts of MLAs and MPs, who were not seen anywhere in the state or constituency. Byreddy made these comments while addressing a media conference at his Nandikotlur residence on Friday. Byreddy said the bifurcation of districts has been done in an 'unscientific' manner.

It is not a good to bifurcate the district based upon the availability of MLAs and MPs seats in the constituency, said Byreddy. He said it would be better if Kurnool was divided into four districts, Kurnool, Adoni, Nandyal and Dhone. However, the state government has announced Nandyal as a new district. Apart from Nandyal, he demanded the government to make Dhone and Adoni as districts. Byreddy said presently Panyam and Gadivemula were in Kallur mandal of Kurnool district. He demanded the state government to merge Panyam and Gadivemula in Nandyal district as Panyam and Gadivemula are nearer to Nandyal. He also urged the government to keep Nandikotkur in Kurnool district. He said the government should have elicited public opinion before announcing the new districts. Stating that the YSRCP has lost people's faith, he said the welfare schemes launched by Jagan Mohan Reddy would drown him on all respects. The government was not able to extend quality treatment to the patients suffering from various diseases, alleged Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy.