Bifurcation of mandals, a major setback to ruling party

Nellore: Bifurcation of Rapur, Kaluvayee, Sydapuram mandals into Tirupati district politically might be a major setback to the ruling party in Nellore district which may lead the ruling parties to lose in Atmakur and Venkatagiri constituencies in future general elections.

Such a decision by the coalition government also may lead to regional imbalances between people of Nellore and Tirupati districts on various issues especially sharing of water, and jobs related to displaced families of Kandaleru reservoir in Rapur mandal.

People staying in 18 villages in drought-hit Podalakur, 10 villages in Manubolu, 3 villages from Venkatachalam, which are securing water from Kandaleru reservoir for agriculture operations may lose the opportunity.

It may be recalled that following decision of previous YSRCP government, Tirupathi district has become richer as Sriharikota (SHAR), Dugarajapatnam Port (Under the proposal of Union government) Nelapatttu, and Pulicat Lake (Bird Sanctuary), Sri City and Menakuru Special Economic Zones (SEZ), Venkatagiri, Kanupur (known for famous Jatharas generating lakhs of income) merged in that district.

Now with the latest decision by the coalition government, the ancient four centuries Penchalakona temple, Kandaleru project, Silica, Mica and Sand mines, lemon cultivation etc., will go into Tirupati district which already has Gudur Railway junction. Nellore district will be left with only Krishnapatnam Port, Somasila Reservoir and Barashahid.

People from Rapur, Kaluvai, Sydapuram mandals with the support of TDP ally BJP staged half naked protests in front of the Collectorate, on Monday against the bifurcation of the three mandals and Gudur constituency from Nellore district which will remain like a trunk without a head.

BJP senior leader and Namami Ganga State Convener Midathala Ramesh told Hans India that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should answer the people of Gudur constituency about the injustice.

It may be recalled that Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy who won from Rapur constituency three times in 1985 (TDP) 1999 and 2004 (Congress party) earlier launched an indefinite hunger strike over allocating 2 tmc of water to Chennai from Kandaleru reservoir.

He even threatened to commit suicide by shooting himself with his licenced revolver. In a recent press meet Anam indirectly expressed displeasure and said that it needs to secure public opinion over the issue.

Remaining TDP MLA's representing erstwhile Nellore district appear to be silent spectators.

"One TDP senior leader on the condition of anonymity told Hans India that the bifurcation of mandals will adversely impact TDP and there will be a danger that YSRCP re-establish the power in coming Municipal, Panchayath, and General elections.

Such a decision may become a Brahmastra to the opposition YSRCP" he said.

Ruling party MLAs and ministers representing Nellore district feel unrest as they have to answer and face the people. But, they are not in a position to question the Chief Minister about this.

Unless they come together and put pressure on the government, the decision may not be reversed which will jeopardise the interests of the people of Gudur constituency at large.