Bihar govt allots land to TTD to construct temple

Tirumala: The Bihar government allotted 10.11 acre land to TTD to construct Sri Venkateswara temple in the state capital of Patna. The move was welcomed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD minister Nara Lokesh.

TTD chairman B R Naidu expressed his happiness over the gesture of the Bihar government for agreeing to construct a TTD temple.

The Bihar state government chief secretary Prataya Amrit wrote to TTD chairman to this effect, allotting 10.11 acre land in Mokama Khas area of Patna. The Bihar government decided to give the said land for 99 years with a token lease rent of Rs 1.

The chairman said the team from TTD will soon hold talks with the director of Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation and take all necessary steps related to the construction of TTD temple.