Bike rally held to attend Haindava Sankharavam

Eluru: A large number of people from Eluru took part in a bike rally to attend Haindava Sankharavam public meeting organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Kesarpalli on Sunday, demanding autonomy for Hindu temples.

The bike rally was flagged off at Dharmabheri in Eluru by Tapana Foundation founder Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Chowdhury and Mundur Ashram Peethadhipathi Dr Srikrishnacharanananda Bharathi Swamy.

The bike rally proceeded to Kesaripalli via Vatlur. Renowned film lyricist Ananth Sriram, local leader Oleti Satyanarayana, BJP Denduluru constituency convener Chaitanya, Medicharla Krishna and a large number of VHP activists participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishnacharanananda Bharathi Swami said that the time has come for all Hindus to unite and show solidarity.

Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Chowdhury said that more than 25,000 people from the district have registered their names to come voluntarily to the Sankharavam and 500 buses have been arranged under the auspices of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and 800 cars and 1,200 motorbikes left for the venue.