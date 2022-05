Bindu Madhav assumes charge as Additional SP

Narasaraopet (Palnadu Dt): G Bindu Madhav took charge as additional SP (administration), Palnadu district on Saturday. He met Palnadu district SP Y Ravisankar Reddy at DPO in Narasaraopet and took charge as additional SP (administration).

Later, he conducted a meeting with the police officials and reviewed law and order situation. Earlier, he worked as joint director SEB Guntur. He belongs to the 2017 IPS batch.