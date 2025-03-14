Biodiversity Park to come up in Tirupati

Tirupati : The AP government has resolved to set up three Biodiversity Parks in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati in the State.

Speaking to reporters along with Member Secretary Ramakrishna here on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Board Chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar said the proposed Biodiversity Park in Tirupati will give impetus to activities aimed to protect the rich biodiversity of Tirumala region.

He said the first phase of training programme for the members of bio management committee will be held in all towns and cities in April. The training programme will also include school science teachers, who after the training will take up programmes for school children on protection of biodiversity.

Biodiversity Park in Tirupati will take up a series of activities involving locals, like promoting urban foresting, improving greenery by taking up plantation in a big way and also creation of green belts in towns and cities. Biodiversity Park will also focus on reviving indigenous local species of plants like neem, tamarind, sandra, jammi, konda gogu, which are fast declining due to rapid urbanisation.

Biodiversity Park also strives to create safe havens for birds, which were also disappearing fast due to the hostile environment in cities making their survival very difficult.

Vijay Kumar said the board will seek the government todeclare Thalakona and Kapila Theertham has biodiversity heritage sites for their all-round development including protecting their biodiversity and also flora and fauna in the two areas. And will also recommend to the government to declare Japali Theertham in Tirumala and Kailasakona near Puttur as biodiversity sacred areas.

Japali Theertham that has Anjaneya Swamy temple, attracts large number of pilgrims, while Kailasakona is also a sacred place with a temple dedicated to Lord Siva.

Kailasakona waterfalls is a popular tourist spot. Vijay Kumar said national-level red sanders expert committee meeting will be held in Tirupati on March 14 and 15 and various issues like protection of red sanders trees, disposal of huge stock of seized red sanders, sale of red sanders grown by farmers in their fields and others. Pending arrears from the Centre and pending arrears of the State’s share from the Centre also will be discussed.

National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has paid only Rs 11 crore to the State, but the board still has to pay Rs 35 crore for red sanders logs’ auction.