Singanamala MLA steps in to defuse KGBV hostel protest

Singanamala (Anantapur district): Singanamala MLA Bandaru Sravani assured students of the government’s full support following a brief protest by students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Type-IV Hostel in Singanamala mandal.

The students staged a protest demanding that a teacher currently serving at the hostel should not be transferred. Upon learning of the incident, the MLA responded immediately and directed concerned officials to conduct a thorough inquiry into the issue. Acting on her instructions, officials rushed to the hostel, assessed the situation, and briefed the MLA on the developments.

Later, MLA Sravani interacted directly with the students through a video call, patiently listening to their concerns. She clarified that the transfer of the teacher was based on certain past administrative lapses and was carried out in accordance with official procedures.

The MLA urged the students not to panic and assured them that KGBV SO Geetharani, the hostel in-charge, would remain accessible at all times to address their needs. She advised the students to focus on their studies and noted that protests were not the appropriate way to resolve such issues.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to student welfare, Bandaru Sravani said that all genuine concerns of the students would be brought to the notice of the authorities and resolved at the earliest. She emphasized that the government stands firmly with students and their education.

Following the MLA’s clarification and assurance, the students expressed satisfaction and called off their protest.