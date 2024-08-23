Biosynthetic wood plant to come up in AP

Vijayawada: Aria Global (Singapore and Spain) company came forward to set up a biosynthetic wood manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh with investment of Rs 300 crore. Executive director of Aria Global Company Sampath Kumar on Thursday met minister for roads and buildings, investment and infrastructure B C Janardhan Reddy at the Secretariat and informed the proposals of setting up a plant in the state.

Sampath Kumar said biosynthetic wood looks similar to natural wood and is made of waste plastic materials.

He said the biosynthetic wood is environmentally safe and costs less compared to natural wood. He said Aria Global (Singapore and Spain) is already manufacturing the hydrofoil boats that are made of biosynthetic wood.

He said the company held talks with the Indian Navy to supply hydrofoil boats. Sampath Kumar said the company is ready to invest Rs 300 crore to set up a plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Responding to the proposal, minister Janardhan Reddy said he would take the proposal to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He also assured full co-operation to Sampath Kumar for setting up plant.