Birla students distribute cloths to orphans in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The children of Birla Open Mind School dressed as Little Santa Claus were the centre of attraction and distributed clothes, bed sheets, blankets and food to the poor and orphans to mark the Christmas festive season here on Sunday. The children along with their parents took part in the distribution activity.

On the occasion, the school director Sunkara Neelima said that Christmas is the festival for all and to help the poor and orphans the school management has taken the initiative to distribute clothes, food, bed sheet through the hands of children which was encouraged by the parents of the children which is a good sign.