BIS honours CMR CMD

Visakhapatnam: In connection with the 'Consumer Empowerment Week', Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) of Visakhapatnam Region institute head and scientist handed over a memento to CMD of CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana here on Tuesday.

The mementos were given to businessmen who completed 25 years in the field.For educating jewellery buyers on the importance of Hallmark, the CMR Shopping Mall CMD Mavuri Venkata Ramana received a memento by BIS of Visakhapatnam region institute head and scientist MAJ Vinod.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkata Ramana said, "We are delighted to receive the prestigious recognition for our company from the BIS."Hallmark jewellery has been offered to the customers for the last 25 years with the most transparent billing along with the latest designs to the customers, he added.