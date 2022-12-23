BIS licence must for all products

Machilipatnam: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) officers organised an awareness programme for district officers at Machilipatnam on Thursday in view of week-long 'National Consumers Day' celebrations over BSI certification. BIS senior director, head of Vijayawada M A J Vinod and joint director V Sai Kumar gave a power point presentation to authorities concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, the officers said that so far 21,675 products are under BIS scope and 40,000 licences were issued to manufacturing sector so far.

They said that applicants can apply for licence through online mode. Officers have to sanction the licences within 30 days. "Product should not be made without having a BIS licence.

If anyone is involved in making products without licence, their shops and products will be seized and certain action will also be taken as per regulations," they warned.

MUDA V C Narayana Reddy, district industries officer Venkatrao, DPO Nageswar Nayak, horticulture officer J Jyothi, social welfare officer Saraswathi, DRDA P D Prasad, fisheries officer Srinivasarao and others were present.