BJP alleges irregularities in machinery purchase in TTD

Tirupati: BJP senior leader and TTD trust board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged irregularities in the purchase of machinery by TTD for its Srinivasa Ayurvedic Pharmacy located in Srinivasa Mangapuram 12 km from here.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Bhanu Prakash said in 2022, machines with total cost of Rs 3.9 crore were purchased for production of Ayurvedic medicines, including powder and also tablets but they were of inferior quality. All the machines like grinders, packaging machines broke down resulting in loss to TTD.

The machinery was purchased as part of increasing the production of Ayurvedic medicines in Srinivasa Pharmacy set up by TTD for its Ayurvedic Hospitals and also Ayush(Government of India) to get revenue to TTD. Surprisingly, the TTD authorities remained silent on the defective machines causing loss to TTD.

He alleged that this was due to political pressure as the supplier of the machines enjoyed the support of the then ruling YSRCP leaders and the machines were purchased for the Srinivasa Pharmacy to benefit a YSRCP leader, he alleged.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy said he had already brought the irregularities in the Srinivasa Pharmacy machines purchase to TTD chairman’s notice to order an inquiry. On his part, Reddy said he is filing a complaint with the police in a day or two on the irregularities.

He dared the former TTD chairman and YSRCP senior leader Y V Subba Reddy, during whose tenure machines were bought, and his successor Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for public debate on the irregularities that took place in TTD during YSRCP period.

“The entire 5 year rule of YSRCP was full of scams in TTD, be it Parakamani, Thulabharam, various constructions and purchase of machinery in SVIMS and in Srinivasa Pharmacy,” he said, adding that the NDA alliance will unearth all these and see all the guilty were punished.