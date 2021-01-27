BJP and Jana Sena alliance to contest panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party and Janasena have decided to contest the panchayat polls as alliance and work together to win the elections. BjP state president Somu Veerraju and Janasena Party affairs chief Nadendla Manohar have discussed the poll alliance and contesting the panchayat elections at the BJP state office.

Somu Veerraju and Manohar have demanded that the state government take measures to conduct the polls in a free and fair manners. They alleged the YSRCP is intimidating the contestants who wished to contest the polls. They also opposed the call given by YSRCP leaders for the unanimous victories. On the other hand, the decision on Tirupati ticket has been still under discussion between the two parties.

However, on the other hand, the state election commission has been taking steps to conduct the Panchayat elections in the state. In this backdrop, the SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has met governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to brief the details about the measures taken to hold the elections. He also urged the governor to direct government to support the election process.