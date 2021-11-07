BJP asks govt to reduce VAT on fuel by 50%

Tirupati: Now, it is the turn of BJP to stage a dharna on fuel issue at RDO office on Saturday to press the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to reduce Value Added Tax(VAT) by 50 per cent from the total collecting tax Rs 42 on each litre of petrol and diesel from the people. They raised slogans against the Chief Minister by holding placards in their hands showing what amount is being collected by the government towards excise duty tax. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders demanded the state government to reduce collecting tax on fuel by 50 per cent which can give solace to the public, following the footsteps of the Centre which recently reduced the tax almost half per cent from total collecting tax on fuel.

They said the Modi government at the Centre has reduced tax Rs 5 on petrol and Rs 10 on diesel in view of the burden on poor and middle class. Following this, the states where BJP supported government in power are also reduced their VAT Rs 7 on petrol and Rs 7 on diesel which brought down the total cost of litre by Rs 12 on petrol and Rs 17 on diesel in those states. BJP Tirupati parliament segment president S Dayakar Reddy and state spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy were present.