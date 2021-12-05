BJP attacks YSRCP for owning up Central schemes

Amaravati: Union minister V Muraleedharan, who participated as chief guest of BJP state executive committee meeting here on Saturday, said that the state government has been claiming credit for Central schemes by portraying them as its own.



Addressing the executive committee meeting, Muraleedharan said that both the YSRCP and TDP MPs are trying to stall the proceedings of Parliament for no reason. Corruption has increased in sand and house pattas distribution in AP, he said and alleged that the state government has been promoting one particular religion in the state. BJP state president Somu Veerraju said the Central government allocated funds for the development of Amaravati as capital and started constructing flyovers around Amaravati in a big way.

He declared that BJP has more commitment towards Amaravati capital than others. He said that the Modi government has been giving priority for the welfare of 60 lakh workers by launching 35 welfare schemes. Defending the privatisation of Visakha steel plant, he said the state government has no right to raise the issue of steel plant as it has been privatising the milk factories and sugar factories in the state.

The state BJP president demanded a public debate on diversion of Finance Commission funds and alleged that the state government was been diverting the NREGS funds too. He accused the YSRCP government of dragging the state into debt trap without any development and selling off public properties.

The BJP leader alleged that violation of rules by contractors led to the breach of Annamayya project. The state government foisted cases on BJP leaders when they extended support to farmers of Amaravati region who are on padayatra in support of Amaravati capital, he said adding the BJP will participate in the padayatra concluding programme.

BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao said that debts of AP increased to Rs 1.45 lakh crore in the past two-and-a-half years.

Speaking to media persons, he said while the previous TDP government borrowed Rs 86,000 crore in five years and the debts now multiplied during YSRCP rule. The state government has been using the money for vote bank politics instead of developmental programmes. The BJP executive committee passed two resolutions. One referred to subjects like flood politics, attacks on temples, religious conversions, politicisation of capital issue and neglect of Telugu language. Another resolution was on financial condition of the state, financial crisis in the name of welfare programmes, increasing debts and diverting of Central funds. Rajya Sabha members TG Venkatesh, Sujana Chowdary, C M Ramesh and others attended.