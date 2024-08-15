BJP blames Jagan’s regime for state’s poor finances

Rajamahendravaram : BJP National Executive Member Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that the YSRCP regime’s mismanagement over the past five years has crippled state’s financial status.

Speaking to media at the BJP office in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, he said that the recent reorganisation of districts has created confusion among Revenue Department.

He also accused former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration of failing to maintain law and order, citing the unsolved YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case as an example.



He expressed confidence that the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will support the development of Andhra Pradesh.

The Central government has taken responsibility for the swift construction of the capital city Amaravati, and has not only allocated funds but also made announcements in Parliament to this effect.

He also assured that the Central government is committed to complete the Polavaram project quickly.

He highlighted the benefits of the Polavaram project, including the creation of 720,000 acres of new irrigated land and the stabilization of irrigation for 1 million acres in the Godavari basin, along with the stabilisation of 1.3 million acres in the Krishna basin.

In addition, the project is expected to generate 960 megawatts of hydroelectric power, which could bring down the cost of electricity to 15 paisa per unit.

BJP National Executive Member Somu Veerraju, Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, and BJP leaders Bommula Dattu, Relangi Sridevi, and Adabala Ramakrishna were also present at the media conference.

