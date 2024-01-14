BJP blames state govt for sharp rise in rly projects’ cost

Vijayawada: BJP Andhra Pradesh chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said the cost of the railway projects in Andhra Pradesh is escalating due to non-cooperation of the state government regarding allotment of lands and funds.

He said the railway projects’ cost increased by 42 per cent in recent years due to delay of grants by the AP government. Addressing media at the state party office on Saturday, Dinakar said Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line project cost increased due to non-cooperation of the state government. Dinakar said the railways have estimated cost of 309 km railway project at Rs 2,289 crore and the state government has to bear 50 per cent expenditure on land acquisition and construction cost. The Central government has released its share but the state government has not released its share. He said the now project cost increased.

Dinakar said Kotipalli-Narsapur new line project was sanctioned with estimated expenditure of Rs 2,120 crore. The length of the line is 57 km and it was sanctioned in 2000-01 and Central government’s share is 75 per cent and state government share is 25 per cent.

He said three bridges have to be built on Gowtami, Vainateya and Vasishta rivers and works are in progress. Dinakar said the project expenditure is increasing due to delay in construction works.

The BJP leader alleged that the state government is delaying the transfer of land for construction of new South Coast Railway zone office at Mudaravalasa. He said the railways need 52 acre land for construction of new office buildings at the proposed new zonal office. He demanded the state government to release the Andhra Pradesh share of funds for speedy construction of railway projects in the state.