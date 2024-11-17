BJP cadre told to be part of development agenda

Visakhapatnam: Each BJP worker has to be made part of the construction and development of the party, exhorted BJP district Election Returning Officer Pudi Tirupati Rao.

Speaking at a programme held at Gajuwaka on Saturday, he explained the role of the election committee in the growth of the party. Also, he underlined the importance of the SCs, women and other communities’ participation in forming booth-level committees. Further, he appreciated the enrolment of over 37,000 members in BJP in Gajuwaka constituency.

BJP Gajuwaka constituency convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao, party leaders and workers G Bhuvaneswari, D Krishnam Raju, L Sambabu, among others, took part in the event.