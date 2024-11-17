  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BJP cadre told to be part of development agenda

BJP cadre told to be part of development agenda
x
Highlights

Each BJP worker has to be made part of the construction and development of the party, exhorted BJP district Election Returning Officer Pudi Tirupati Rao.

Visakhapatnam: Each BJP worker has to be made part of the construction and development of the party, exhorted BJP district Election Returning Officer Pudi Tirupati Rao.

Speaking at a programme held at Gajuwaka on Saturday, he explained the role of the election committee in the growth of the party. Also, he underlined the importance of the SCs, women and other communities’ participation in forming booth-level committees. Further, he appreciated the enrolment of over 37,000 members in BJP in Gajuwaka constituency.

BJP Gajuwaka constituency convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao, party leaders and workers G Bhuvaneswari, D Krishnam Raju, L Sambabu, among others, took part in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick