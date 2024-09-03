BJP criticises restriction on Tirumala laddu

Tirupati: BJP leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy criticised TTD’s recent decision to limit the distribution of Srivari Laddu to only two per devotee, using Aadhaar card identification. Addressing the media here on Monday, he argued that the decision unfairly targets ordinary pilgrims, who often travel long distances and wait for extended periods to visit the Tirumala temple. He emphasised that the Tirumala laddu is more than just a sweet treat; it is a sacred blessing and an integral part of the pilgrimage experience.



Naveen condemned the policy as unreasonable, urging TTD to revoke the restriction, which he compared to a rationing system. He called for an investigation into allegations of large quantities of laddus being allocated for private events, advocating for tighter vigilance to prevent misuse. He warned that limiting laddu distribution could lead to black market activity and urged authorities to uphold temple traditions and make laddus accessible to all devotees. The BJP leader mentioned that he had raised the issue with Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who promised prompt action to address the concerns of devotees.