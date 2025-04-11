Live
BJP demands Jagan’s apology to police
Guntur: MP and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari demanded that former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tender an apology to the police department immediately for his derogatory remarks against the police.
She recalled that women were also working in the police department. She participated in the ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ at Paladugu village of Medikonduru in Guntur district on Thursday and addressed the media. She said, “The comments of Jagan were shameful. There are 55,000 women working in the police department.”
She reiterated that the BJP government at the Centre was committed to the construction of State capital Amaravati and extending the support and cooperation for the development of AP.
She said the Asian Development Bank was ready to sanction a loan of Rs 13,600 crore for the development of Amaravati. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was giving top priority for the welfare of poor and weaker sections and reminded that the BJP government had constructed 4 crore houses in the country.