  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BJP demands verification of Tirumala temple jewellery

BJP demands verification of Tirumala temple jewellery
x

BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy in Tirumala

Highlights

BJP senior leader and State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy on Friday offered prayers at Tirumala temple.

Tirumala : BJP senior leader and State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy on Friday offered prayers at Tirumala temple. Speaking to reporters after having Lord’s darshan, he demanded verification of all the ornaments of Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala temple including the jewellery donated by devotees, to clear the doubts of devotees on the status of the ornaments and to ensure that all the ornaments are in safe custody.

The BJP leader pointed out that many pilgrims expressed doubts on the safety of the jewellery and wanted verification. He urged the government to take up the verification by the sitting High Court judge to ascertain that all the ornaments are intact in the temple’s strong room.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X