BJP demands verification of Tirumala temple jewellery

Tirumala : BJP senior leader and State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy on Friday offered prayers at Tirumala temple. Speaking to reporters after having Lord’s darshan, he demanded verification of all the ornaments of Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala temple including the jewellery donated by devotees, to clear the doubts of devotees on the status of the ornaments and to ensure that all the ornaments are in safe custody.

The BJP leader pointed out that many pilgrims expressed doubts on the safety of the jewellery and wanted verification. He urged the government to take up the verification by the sitting High Court judge to ascertain that all the ornaments are intact in the temple’s strong room.