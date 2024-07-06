Live
- Chittoor municipal corporation set to turn yellow
- Irrigation works to be taken up on a war footing
- Area of cultivation of jute, mesta crops falls drastically
- BJP demands verification of Tirumala temple jewellery
- Stanley College: Pathway to success
- GVMC lifeguard foils suicide attempt by woman
- Awareness session held on ‘World Zoonoses Day’
- Sonu Sood visits Kumari aunty food stall
- Now, GHMC amps up effort to swat mosquito-borne diseases
- New Collector vows to strive for Anakapalli development
BJP senior leader and State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy on Friday offered prayers at Tirumala temple.
Tirumala : BJP senior leader and State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy on Friday offered prayers at Tirumala temple. Speaking to reporters after having Lord’s darshan, he demanded verification of all the ornaments of Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala temple including the jewellery donated by devotees, to clear the doubts of devotees on the status of the ornaments and to ensure that all the ornaments are in safe custody.
The BJP leader pointed out that many pilgrims expressed doubts on the safety of the jewellery and wanted verification. He urged the government to take up the verification by the sitting High Court judge to ascertain that all the ornaments are intact in the temple’s strong room.
