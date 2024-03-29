BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy launch micro donations App

The Bharatiya Janata party Gadwal district president S Rama Chandra Reddy has launched the micro donations App in Bhavani Function hall at Shanti Nagar on Friday morning.

On this occasion the district president Rama Chandra Reddy has said that,a wide range meeting will be held in the same function hall on 30th March ,The sitting MP Pothuganti Ramulu,and Contestant candidate from BJP party Bharath Prasad will be participated in the meeting.

BJP State leader Raja sekhar Sharma , Assembly convener Medical Thirumala Reddy,Raja Gopal, Mandal presidents Sanjeev Reddy, Ashok, Vineeth and others were participated.