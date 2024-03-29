Live
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
- BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy launch micro donations App
Just In
BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy launch micro donations App
Highlights
The Bharatiya Janata party Gadwal district president S Rama Chandra Reddy has launched the micro donations App in Bhavani Function hall at Shanti Nagar on Friday morning.
The Bharatiya Janata party Gadwal district president S Rama Chandra Reddy has launched the micro donations App in Bhavani Function hall at Shanti Nagar on Friday morning.
On this occasion the district president Rama Chandra Reddy has said that,a wide range meeting will be held in the same function hall on 30th March ,The sitting MP Pothuganti Ramulu,and Contestant candidate from BJP party Bharath Prasad will be participated in the meeting.
BJP State leader Raja sekhar Sharma , Assembly convener Medical Thirumala Reddy,Raja Gopal, Mandal presidents Sanjeev Reddy, Ashok, Vineeth and others were participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT